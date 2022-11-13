Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 138,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,334,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

