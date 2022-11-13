OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYLT. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.89). Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

