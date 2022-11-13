OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 90,200 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 1,613.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.