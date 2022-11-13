OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 53,875 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Paysafe by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 75.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 588,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $4,364,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.47 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

