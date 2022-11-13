OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

