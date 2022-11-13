OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHV opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.