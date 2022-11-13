OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $48.28 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

