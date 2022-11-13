OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $125,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVERIC bio Trading Down 3.1 %

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

ISEE opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.