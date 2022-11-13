OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.