OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 900 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.67) to GBX 910 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.23) to GBX 998 ($11.49) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 780 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 1,140 ($13.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

