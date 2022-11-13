OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBS. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

HIBS opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.