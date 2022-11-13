OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBS. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
HIBS opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.63.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.