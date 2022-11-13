OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 324,146 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,298,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $48.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

