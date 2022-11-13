OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $15,332,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $5,395,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $990,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of TGAA stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.