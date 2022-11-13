OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,480 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.