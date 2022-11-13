OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 10,101 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

