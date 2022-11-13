OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 18,994 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

