OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 55,183 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.