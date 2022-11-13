OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ HWEL opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

