OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:QCLR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:QCLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,722,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA QCLR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

