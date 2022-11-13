OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 165.2% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 million, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Full House Resorts

FLL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

