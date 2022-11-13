OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 20.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 834,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 801,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stephens lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

