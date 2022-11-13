Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.20. 104,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 56,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

