PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 140,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 817,314 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $22.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

PagerDuty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,348. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

