Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 261.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 128.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 68.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 10.1 %

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

