Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Down 7.6%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.65. 3,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 226,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Palomar Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,011,190. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

