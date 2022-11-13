Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Up 12.9%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 770,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,870,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.