Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading 13.5% Higher

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 127,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,143,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Paysafe Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 75.3% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 588,236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $4,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

