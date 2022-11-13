PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in PDC Energy by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 165,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 7,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,531,326. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $80.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

