PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

