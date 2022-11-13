Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $4.57 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $150.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.