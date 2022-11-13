Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,441.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

