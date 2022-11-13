Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 635,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.99 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.