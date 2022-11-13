Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness Company Profile

PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.