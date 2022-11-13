Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 199.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Plug Power

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

