Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 128,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 143,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Portofino Resources Trading Up 28.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

