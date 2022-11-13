Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 315.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Trading Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

