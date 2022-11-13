Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.28

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.28 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 135263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
