Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.28

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.28 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 135263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

