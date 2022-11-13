Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,254 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

