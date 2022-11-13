Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

