Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $306,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 719,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

