Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $311,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Down 1.2 %

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.41 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

