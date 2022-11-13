Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14,647.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,914,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.