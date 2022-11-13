Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.36 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

