Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,770 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

