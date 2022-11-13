Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $280,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $279,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $65.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

