Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,832 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 253.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 2.9 %

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $189.67 million, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $829.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.