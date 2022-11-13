Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.18

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.18 and last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 124495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of C$306.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

