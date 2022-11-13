Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.