Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells $282,520.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $282,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $296,520.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
RLAY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.03.
RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
