Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 161.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 6.5 %

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

